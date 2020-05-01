ValuEngine Downgrades International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) to Sell

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. B. Riley raised International Seaways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. TheStreet raised International Seaways from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on International Seaways from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.63.

Shares of NYSE INSW opened at $24.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.64. International Seaways has a fifty-two week low of $14.89 and a fifty-two week high of $31.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $706.35 million, a PE ratio of -616.50 and a beta of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.54.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.13. International Seaways had a positive return on equity of 2.23% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. The business had revenue of $124.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Seaways will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in International Seaways during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Seaways in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Founders Capital Management grew its stake in shares of International Seaways by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of International Seaways by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of International Seaways in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trades. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned and operated a fleet of 48 vessels, including 13 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 6 Aframaxes, 11 Panamaxes, and 10 medium range tankers.

