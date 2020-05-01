ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ING. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of ING Groep and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ING Group cut shares of ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.08.

ING stock opened at $5.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. ING Groep has a one year low of $4.52 and a one year high of $12.85. The stock has a market cap of $21.55 billion, a PE ratio of 3.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.89.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. ING Groep had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. On average, research analysts expect that ING Groep will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ING Groep by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 3,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in ING Groep by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ING Groep by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 54,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ING Groep by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in ING Groep by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

