Israel Chemicals (NYSE:ICL) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Israel Chemicals (NYSE:ICL) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ICL. TheStreet lowered shares of Israel Chemicals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Israel Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Israel Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:ICL opened at $3.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.07. Israel Chemicals has a one year low of $2.68 and a one year high of $5.54.

Israel Chemicals (NYSE:ICL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter. Israel Chemicals had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 11.82%. On average, analysts anticipate that Israel Chemicals will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICL. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Israel Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Israel Chemicals by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 195,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 47,338 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Israel Chemicals by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 118,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 53,749 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Israel Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Israel Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

About Israel Chemicals

Israel Chemicals Ltd. operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

