Israel Chemicals (NYSE:ICL) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Israel Chemicals (NYSE:ICL) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ICL. TheStreet lowered shares of Israel Chemicals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Israel Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Israel Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:ICL opened at $3.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.07. Israel Chemicals has a one year low of $2.68 and a one year high of $5.54.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICL. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Israel Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Israel Chemicals by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 195,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 47,338 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Israel Chemicals by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 118,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 53,749 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Israel Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Israel Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.02% of the company’s stock.
About Israel Chemicals
Israel Chemicals Ltd. operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.
See Also: What is Cost of Capital?
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Israel Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Israel Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.