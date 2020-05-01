IBM (NYSE:IBM) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

IBM (NYSE:IBM) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of IBM from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of IBM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of IBM from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of IBM in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 price target on shares of IBM in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.07.

Shares of IBM stock opened at $125.56 on Thursday. IBM has a 52-week low of $90.56 and a 52-week high of $158.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.32 and a 200-day moving average of $131.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.96.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The technology company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.05. IBM had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 57.55%. The company had revenue of $17.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IBM will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 1,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.82, for a total value of $177,213.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,694,311.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of IBM by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,027,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $539,844,000 after acquiring an additional 58,748 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of IBM by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,677,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,840,000 after acquiring an additional 638,218 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of IBM by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 684,906 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,804,000 after acquiring an additional 132,455 shares in the last quarter. OLD Republic International Corp increased its stake in shares of IBM by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 607,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,470,000 after acquiring an additional 163,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in IBM by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 290,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

