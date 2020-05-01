Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Lifted to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on HLX. TheStreet downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America cut shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Capital One Financial cut shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Helix Energy Solutions Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

Shares of NYSE HLX opened at $2.32 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $253.51 million, a PE ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 3.47. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $10.00.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $181.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.97 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 2.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Helix Energy Solutions Group will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Owen E. Kratz bought 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.79 per share, for a total transaction of $375,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 49,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 15,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 34,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

