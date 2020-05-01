Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on EURN. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Euronav in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. DNB Markets cut Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Euronav from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Euronav presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Euronav stock opened at $10.82 on Thursday. Euronav has a twelve month low of $7.21 and a twelve month high of $13.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 0.55.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The shipping company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. Euronav had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $320.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.27 million. Equities analysts predict that Euronav will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Euronav during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in Euronav during the fourth quarter worth $1,093,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Euronav during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Euronav by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,293,699 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $16,022,000 after purchasing an additional 493,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in Euronav by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 304,992 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,825,000 after purchasing an additional 27,958 shares during the last quarter. 37.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Euronav

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of December 12, 2018, it owned and operated a fleet of vessels, including 43 very large crude carriers, 2 ULCCs, 26 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 1 LR1s.

