Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW)

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $86.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PNW. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $106.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $66.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $108.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.64.

Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $76.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.41. Pinnacle West Capital has a 12 month low of $60.05 and a 12 month high of $105.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 15.51%. The firm had revenue of $670.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, EVP James R. Hatfield sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.34, for a total transaction of $1,986,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lee R. Nickloy sold 1,628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.61, for a total value of $163,793.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,128 shares of company stock valued at $2,396,043 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNW. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. 85.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

