Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Globe Life from $108.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Globe Life from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Globe Life in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Globe Life currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.67.

Shares of GL opened at $85.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. Globe Life has a 1 year low of $56.74 and a 1 year high of $111.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.47. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.14.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.01. Globe Life had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Globe Life will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Carol A. Mccoy sold 9,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.96, for a total transaction of $989,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,043 shares in the company, valued at $11,440,568.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Henry Rogers, Jr. sold 3,750 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $411,262.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,262.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,948,103. 3.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GL. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the third quarter worth $2,231,000. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life during the third quarter valued at $4,703,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life during the third quarter valued at $334,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life during the third quarter valued at $745,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life during the third quarter valued at $505,144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

