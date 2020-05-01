Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Fluor Co. (NEW) from $16.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group downgraded Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Fluor Co. (NEW) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.20.
FLR opened at $11.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Fluor Co. has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $40.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.93.
Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.
