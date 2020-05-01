Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Fluor Co. (NEW) from $16.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group downgraded Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Fluor Co. (NEW) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.20.

FLR opened at $11.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Fluor Co. has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $40.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.93.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 1,066.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 5,654 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in the first quarter worth $64,000. Fruth Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in the first quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in the first quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

About Fluor Co. (NEW)

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.

