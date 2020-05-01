Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) Given “Hold” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $48.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 19.30% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on NEM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Newmont Goldcorp from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Newmont Goldcorp from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Newmont Goldcorp from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Newmont Goldcorp from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Newmont Goldcorp from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newmont Goldcorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.27.

NYSE NEM opened at $59.48 on Thursday. Newmont Goldcorp has a one year low of $29.77 and a one year high of $64.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.39 and a 200 day moving average of $44.35. The company has a market capitalization of $49.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 28.80%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Newmont Goldcorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Newmont Goldcorp will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 2,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $129,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $528,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,695 shares in the company, valued at $1,864,077.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,401 shares of company stock worth $1,660,938. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEM. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 608.2% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in Newmont Goldcorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Newmont Goldcorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 264.1% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

