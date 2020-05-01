Q&K International Group (NYSE:QK) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Q&K International Group (NYSE:QK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.55% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Q&K International Group Limited is a technology-driven long-term apartment rental platform primarily in China. The Company offers young, emerging urban residents conveniently-located, ready-to-move-in and affordable branded apartments as well as facilitates value-added services. Q&K International Group Limited is based in SHANGHAI, China. “

Shares of NYSE:QK opened at $12.55 on Thursday. Q&K International Group has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $20.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.41.

Q&K International Group Limited operates a long-term apartment rental platform in the People's Republic of China. The company sources apartments from landlords, converts them into standardized furnished rooms, and leases to tenants. It also provides Internet connection and utility services as part of the lease agreement.

