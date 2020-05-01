ValuEngine Lowers DHT (NYSE:DHT) to Strong Sell

DHT (NYSE:DHT) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DHT. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DHT in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. TheStreet raised shares of DHT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, DNB Markets downgraded shares of DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.83.

Get DHT alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DHT opened at $7.26 on Thursday. DHT has a one year low of $4.77 and a one year high of $8.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.81 and a 200-day moving average of $6.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.68.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The shipping company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.15). DHT had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $141.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. DHT’s revenue was up 66.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that DHT will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHT. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in DHT during the 1st quarter valued at $821,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in DHT during the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of DHT in the third quarter worth $105,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of DHT by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,196,581 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $18,188,000 after acquiring an additional 854,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of DHT in the fourth quarter worth $2,125,000. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Oslo, Norway and Singapore. As of March 18, 2019, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.