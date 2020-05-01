Raymond James Lowers Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Price Target to $86.00

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) had its target price reduced by analysts at Raymond James from $90.00 to $86.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.26% from the stock’s previous close.

EHC has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Encompass Health from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Encompass Health from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Encompass Health from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Encompass Health from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Encompass Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.20.

EHC stock opened at $69.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.60. Encompass Health has a twelve month low of $48.01 and a twelve month high of $83.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.96.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.02). Encompass Health had a return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Research analysts expect that Encompass Health will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

