ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $22.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.85% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “ProAssurance’s has been performing well on the back of its operating segments. The company is also moving toward its joint marketing and shared risk programs. Following the NORCAL buyout, the combined entity is expected to create the nation's third largest specialty writer of liability insurance for healthcare professionals and facilities. Reduced debt level is another advantage for the company. However, its shares have underperformed its industry in a year’s time. Growing expenses weighs on its bottom line. Volatility in premium retention is other concern. Another major risk is associated with its investment portfolio. As a property and casualty insurer, it is exposed to catastrophic events,which imparts volatility to its earnings. A Zacks Rank #4 and an Earnings ESP of -121.05% leave us inconclusive of its earnings surprise.”

Get ProAssurance alerts:

PRA has been the subject of several other reports. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on ProAssurance from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded ProAssurance from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. JMP Securities lowered their target price on ProAssurance from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on ProAssurance from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded ProAssurance from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

PRA stock opened at $21.39 on Thursday. ProAssurance has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $42.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,070.04 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.27.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The insurance provider reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($1.47). ProAssurance had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 0.10%. The business had revenue of $249.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ProAssurance will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in ProAssurance by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,845,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,704,000 after buying an additional 204,203 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in ProAssurance by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,844,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,226,000 after buying an additional 13,551 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in ProAssurance by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,013,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,631,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ProAssurance in the fourth quarter worth $29,844,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in ProAssurance by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 817,728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,551,000 after buying an additional 46,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

ProAssurance Company Profile

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

Read More: How analysts view the yield curve



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ProAssurance (PRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ProAssurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProAssurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.