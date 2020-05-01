Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Hold Rating for PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM)

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $46.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.53% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PNM. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of PNM Resources from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of PNM Resources from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of PNM Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.22.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PNM opened at $42.78 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.60. PNM Resources has a 12-month low of $27.08 and a 12-month high of $56.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. PNM Resources had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $333.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that PNM Resources will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in PNM Resources by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 11,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in PNM Resources by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 80,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 266,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,501,000 after purchasing an additional 101,459 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 122,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,400,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of PNM Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Further Reading: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.