Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Hold Rating for PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM)

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $46.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.53% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PNM. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of PNM Resources from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of PNM Resources from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of PNM Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.22.
Shares of NYSE:PNM opened at $42.78 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.60. PNM Resources has a 12-month low of $27.08 and a 12-month high of $56.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in PNM Resources by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 11,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in PNM Resources by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 80,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 266,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,501,000 after purchasing an additional 101,459 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 122,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,400,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of PNM Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.
PNM Resources Company Profile
PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.
