Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP)

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $31.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.16% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on KDP. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.56.

NYSE:KDP opened at $26.46 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Keurig Dr Pepper has a one year low of $18.98 and a one year high of $32.00. The company has a market cap of $37.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.60.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Olivier Goudet bought 20,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.36 per share, for a total transaction of $487,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 51,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 14,142 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 78,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 6,916 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter worth $347,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,451,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,978,000 after acquiring an additional 203,627 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 47,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 5,387 shares during the period. 21.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

