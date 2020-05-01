Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP)

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $31.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.16% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on KDP. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.56.
NYSE:KDP opened at $26.46 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Keurig Dr Pepper has a one year low of $18.98 and a one year high of $32.00. The company has a market cap of $37.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.60.
In other news, Director Olivier Goudet bought 20,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.36 per share, for a total transaction of $487,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 51,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 14,142 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 78,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 6,916 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter worth $347,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,451,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,978,000 after acquiring an additional 203,627 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 47,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 5,387 shares during the period. 21.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile
Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.
