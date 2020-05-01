Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) Given Buy Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $140.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.15% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.21.

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $131.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $79.77 billion, a PE ratio of 138.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.68. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a 12-month low of $91.68 and a 12-month high of $158.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 9.60%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s revenue was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Servcs will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 52,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total transaction of $8,165,278.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,659 shares in the company, valued at $3,365,592.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 10,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.94, for a total transaction of $1,625,165.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,786,768.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,535,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,551,670,000 after buying an additional 463,778 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,669,873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,014,061,000 after purchasing an additional 123,100 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,229,409 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,979,168,000 after purchasing an additional 113,902 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,994,573 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,248,370,000 after purchasing an additional 520,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the fourth quarter worth about $785,947,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

