Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HOG. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Harley-Davidson from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. KeyCorp upgraded Harley-Davidson from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Harley-Davidson from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Argus downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Cfra reduced their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.70.

Shares of HOG stock opened at $21.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.64. Harley-Davidson has a twelve month low of $14.31 and a twelve month high of $40.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Harley-Davidson will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 910.9% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 95.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

