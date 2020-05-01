Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, DNB Markets lowered shares of Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.79.

Get Frontline alerts:

FRO opened at $9.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.04. Frontline has a 52-week low of $6.09 and a 52-week high of $13.33.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The shipping company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.14). Frontline had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $224.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Frontline will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Frontline in the fourth quarter worth $4,417,000. Caxton Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Frontline by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 42,490 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Frontline by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 147,275 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 5,093 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Frontline during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontline during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors own 21.22% of the company’s stock.

About Frontline

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2018, the company's fleet consisted of 61 vessels, which included very large crude carrier, Suezmax, and LR2/Aframax tankers with an aggregate capacity of approximately 11.6 million deadweight ton.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.