Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on EIX. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Edison International in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $93.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Edison International in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Edison International from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.31.

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $58.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.64. Edison International has a 52-week low of $43.63 and a 52-week high of $78.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.25. The stock has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.51.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.14). Edison International had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,110,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,061,617,000 after buying an additional 1,108,106 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,741,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,639,563,000 after buying an additional 4,492,182 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,840,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $968,282,000 after buying an additional 1,728,507 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,590,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $798,629,000 after buying an additional 3,048,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,900,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $595,721,000 after buying an additional 879,793 shares in the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

