Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HII. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $284.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $293.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $269.86.

Shares of NYSE HII opened at $191.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.94. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 52-week low of $147.14 and a 52-week high of $279.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $183.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.72. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.23.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.16. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 35.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 20.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Philip M. Bilden purchased 3,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $192.77 per share, with a total value of $600,864.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,299.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas C. Schievelbein purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $207.92 per share, for a total transaction of $831,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $437,047.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 8,183 shares of company stock valued at $1,632,384 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,458 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $602,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,373,559 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $714,486,000 after acquiring an additional 54,696 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

