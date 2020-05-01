General Motors (NYSE:GM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

GM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of General Motors from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of General Motors from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Cfra cut shares of General Motors to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.47.

GM stock opened at $22.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.76. General Motors has a 52-week low of $14.32 and a 52-week high of $41.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.50.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. General Motors had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $30.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other General Motors news, EVP Matthew Tsien purchased 22,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.97 per share, with a total value of $514,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,514.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GM. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 4.2% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 113,182 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,242,000 after buying an additional 4,519 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 11.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 781,378 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,286,000 after buying an additional 82,542 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 6.9% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,834 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 2.0% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 74,213 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,782,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the third quarter worth approximately $193,000. 77.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

