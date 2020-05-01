Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Raised to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $117.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.44.

DIN opened at $44.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $744.97 million, a P/E ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.28. Dine Brands Global has a 12 month low of $14.16 and a 12 month high of $104.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.47.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $206.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.31 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 11.34% and a negative return on equity of 55.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dine Brands Global will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jay D. Johns sold 2,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.22, for a total transaction of $205,124.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,507,200.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 4,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $443,962.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,228 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,656 shares of company stock worth $1,370,727 over the last 90 days. 2.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter worth about $4,807,000. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,720 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

