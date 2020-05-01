Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Receives “Buy” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Entergy (NYSE:ETR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $109.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ETR. Argus upgraded Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Entergy from $129.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Entergy from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Entergy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.46.

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $95.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.34. The company has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.64. Entergy has a 12-month low of $75.19 and a 12-month high of $135.55.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 11.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Entergy will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Entergy news, insider Roderick K. West sold 139,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total value of $18,168,972.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,642,361.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.54, for a total value of $3,394,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,078,464.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,066 shares of company stock worth $22,869,713 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETR. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Entergy during the 1st quarter valued at $4,953,000. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Entergy by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Entergy by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Entergy by 255.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 92,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,682,000 after purchasing an additional 66,407 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Entergy by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 3,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

