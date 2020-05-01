Profound Medicl (NYSE:PROF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Profound Medicl (NYSE:PROF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.66% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Profound Medical Corp. is a medical technology company. It is focused on a therapeutics platform which provides the precision of real-time Magnetic Resonance Imaging technology for the incision-free ablation of diseased tissue. The company principally commercialized the TULSA-PRO(R) and Sonalleve(R) platforms. Profound Medical Corp. is based in Mississauga, Canada. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PROF. Cowen initiated coverage on Profound Medicl in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised Profound Medicl from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Mackie lowered Profound Medicl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

NYSE PROF opened at $14.47 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.60. Profound Medicl has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $20.60.

Profound Medicl (NYSE:PROF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Profound Medicl during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Profound Medicl during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Profound Medicl during the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Profound Medicl during the 4th quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Profound Medicl during the 1st quarter worth about $148,000.

About Profound Medicl

Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical technology company focuses on magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures in Canada, Germany, and Finland. It is developing a treatment to ablate the prostate gland in prostate cancer patients, treatment of uterine fibroids and nerves, and palliative pain treatment for patients with metastatic bone disease.

