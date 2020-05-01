Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Hold Rating for Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED)

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $85.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.87% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ED. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Mizuho lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $98.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $83.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.75.

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $78.80 on Thursday. Consolidated Edison has a 12 month low of $62.03 and a 12 month high of $95.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.79. The firm has a market cap of $27.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.27.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 269.0% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 60.44% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

