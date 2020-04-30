Cwm LLC Acquires 862 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,570 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 43,886.0% during the 1st quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 131,958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,876,000 after purchasing an additional 131,658 shares during the period. Baskin Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Mastercard by 50.9% during the first quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,672 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 104.2% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,166 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after buying an additional 5,188 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 637.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,560,005 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $859,955,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077,542 shares during the period. Finally, S&CO Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth $286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $370.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Mastercard from $340.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.04.

In other news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $319,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,093 shares in the company, valued at $4,386,155. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.77, for a total transaction of $12,361,192.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,370,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,724,462,518.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 124,054 shares of company stock worth $40,244,012 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA opened at $283.69 on Thursday. Mastercard Inc has a 12-month low of $199.99 and a 12-month high of $347.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $251.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $286.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 150.46% and a net margin of 48.08%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.59%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

