Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,027 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,352 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for about 0.7% of Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $20,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,930,418 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,027,054,000 after acquiring an additional 143,079 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,804,905 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,316,366,000 after acquiring an additional 62,592 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,038,211 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,183,742,000 after acquiring an additional 367,242 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,483,087 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,727,324,000 after acquiring an additional 772,021 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,754,179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. Macquarie started coverage on Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Mastercard from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on Mastercard from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Mastercard from $264.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.04.

In other Mastercard news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 954 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $319,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,386,155. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla bought 1,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $265.00 per share, with a total value of $265,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,115. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 124,054 shares of company stock valued at $40,244,012. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

MA stock opened at $283.69 on Thursday. Mastercard Inc has a twelve month low of $199.99 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $265.95 billion, a PE ratio of 35.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $251.01 and a 200 day moving average of $286.93.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 150.46% and a net margin of 48.08%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.59%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

