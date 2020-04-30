Cypress Wealth Services LLC Has $673,000 Stock Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,604 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. Pettee Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 10,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,386,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $153,000. 70.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective (up from $245.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Cfra upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $268.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.24.

Home Depot stock opened at $221.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $233.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.98. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $247.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $193.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.90.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The company had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

