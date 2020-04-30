Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $2.07 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,156 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 1.1% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Apple by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,482,090 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $18,311,057,000 after acquiring an additional 789,746 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,783,310,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Apple by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,450,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,005,385,000 after acquiring an additional 71,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 17,197,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,049,165,000 after purchasing an additional 225,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,690 shares of company stock valued at $23,812,159 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AAPL opened at $287.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $262.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $278.07. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.27 and a 52-week high of $327.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,218.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.17.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.18 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie cut Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $335.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co raised Apple from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.45.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

