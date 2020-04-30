Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Shares Purchased by Columbus Circle Investors

Columbus Circle Investors raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,062 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,293 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors’ holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $5,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 111.7% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 110.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 48.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BABA stock opened at $206.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $511.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.47. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52 week low of $147.95 and a 52 week high of $231.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $161.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $12.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $248.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. CLSA reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.55.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

