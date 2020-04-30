Capstone Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,095 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Capstone Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 13.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,546 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,095 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for approximately 1.3% of Capstone Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Capstone Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDT. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,863,179 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,595,491,000 after acquiring an additional 567,864 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,687,292 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,229,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,925 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,648,853,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,968,638 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,017,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,287 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,222,384 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $932,829,000 after acquiring an additional 520,148 shares during the period. 82.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Omar Ishrak acquired 8,771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $110.87 per share, for a total transaction of $972,440.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.86.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $99.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.98. The company has a market cap of $131.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.70. Medtronic PLC has a 52-week low of $72.13 and a 52-week high of $122.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.38%.

Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

