Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stake Boosted by Columbus Circle Investors

Columbus Circle Investors grew its stake in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 85.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 64,429 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,632 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors’ holdings in Paypal were worth $6,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paypal during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Paypal in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Paypal by 54.3% in the first quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Paypal in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Paypal in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $123.58 on Thursday. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $82.07 and a 12-month high of $124.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.38 billion, a PE ratio of 59.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.90.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Paypal had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Paypal from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Paypal from $137.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Paypal from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Paypal from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Paypal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.62.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total transaction of $2,415,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 620,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,978,530.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 5,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $732,514.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,330 shares in the company, valued at $7,501,272.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 242,074 shares of company stock valued at $26,220,554 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

