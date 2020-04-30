Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,920,000 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the March 31st total of 14,060,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 10,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $5,825,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $1,853,689.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 264,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,249,863.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 321,205 shares of company stock valued at $38,475,040. Company insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Walmart by 58.2% during the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 22,376 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,656,000 after buying an additional 8,233 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth about $369,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Walmart by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,612,397 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,380,279,000 after acquiring an additional 985,538 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,908 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,047 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,870,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $123.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $363.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Walmart has a twelve month low of $98.85 and a twelve month high of $133.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.46.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walmart will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.81%.

WMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Walmart from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Walmart from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.79.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

