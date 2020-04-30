Cwm LLC Purchases 37,159 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Cwm LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 386,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,159 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $29,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MRK shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Argus lowered their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $80.77 on Thursday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.25 and a twelve month high of $92.64. The stock has a market cap of $205.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.66 and its 200-day moving average is $84.02.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $12.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.18% and a net margin of 21.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

