Blue Fin Capital Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Blue Fin Capital Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,119 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,854 shares during the quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 1,636.1% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 6,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 38,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $2,293,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,340,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 3,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total value of $242,178.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,686,826.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,763 shares of company stock valued at $4,256,037 in the last ninety days. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $61.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.82. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $42.86 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.78 and a 200 day moving average of $58.12.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.65 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 30.02%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. FIX boosted their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Vertical Research began coverage on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Intel from $52.50 to $51.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.97.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Featured Article: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Shares Purchased by Columbus Circle Investors
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Shares Purchased by Columbus Circle Investors
Capstone Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,095 Shares of Medtronic PLC
Capstone Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,095 Shares of Medtronic PLC
Paypal Holdings Inc Stake Boosted by Columbus Circle Investors
Paypal Holdings Inc Stake Boosted by Columbus Circle Investors
Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc
Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc
Walmart Inc Sees Large Increase in Short Interest
Walmart Inc Sees Large Increase in Short Interest
Cwm LLC Purchases 37,159 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc.
Cwm LLC Purchases 37,159 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report