Blue Fin Capital Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,119 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,854 shares during the quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 1,636.1% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 6,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 38,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $2,293,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,340,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 3,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total value of $242,178.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,686,826.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,763 shares of company stock valued at $4,256,037 in the last ninety days. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $61.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.82. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $42.86 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.78 and a 200 day moving average of $58.12.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.65 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 30.02%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. FIX boosted their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Vertical Research began coverage on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Intel from $52.50 to $51.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.97.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

