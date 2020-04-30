Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Benson Investment Management Company Inc.

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,201 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Apple makes up 4.3% of Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 7,962 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Apple by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 8,433 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Sicart Associates LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 10,932 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 7,619 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,433 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,062,000 after acquiring an additional 5,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $287.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1,218.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.17. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.27 and a 52-week high of $327.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $262.38 and its 200-day moving average is $278.07.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.18 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 92,690 shares of company stock worth $23,812,159. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Cascend Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price (down previously from $375.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. New Street Research upgraded Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $358.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Apple from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price objective (down previously from $385.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.45.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

