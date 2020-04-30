Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Purchases 424 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 26.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,024 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 111.7% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 110.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on BABA. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.55.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $206.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $195.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.47. The firm has a market cap of $511.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.82. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52 week low of $147.95 and a 52 week high of $231.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $161.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 34.90%. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $12.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

