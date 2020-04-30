CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $2.37 Million Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 86.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,171 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 75.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MRK shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

NYSE MRK opened at $80.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $213.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.55. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $65.25 and a one year high of $92.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $12.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 21.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

