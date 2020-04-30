CAPROCK Group Inc. Sells 46 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lowered its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 795 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 88 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $331.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $57.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $263.31 and a 1-year high of $385.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $321.97 and its 200 day moving average is $347.84.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 39.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NOC shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $438.00 to $386.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $391.22.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 1,200 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.95, for a total value of $445,140.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,301,825.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth L. Bedingfield sold 4,611 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.33, for a total value of $1,693,758.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,394 shares in the company, valued at $13,001,278.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,987 shares of company stock worth $7,515,370 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

