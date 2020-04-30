Capstone Financial Group Inc. Has $1.43 Million Stock Position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Capstone Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. American Tower makes up approximately 1.5% of Capstone Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Capstone Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in American Tower by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,878,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,588,391,000 after buying an additional 1,266,057 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,031,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,075,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063,190 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,368,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,460,474,000 after acquiring an additional 200,746 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,892,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,354,296,000 after acquiring an additional 44,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,972,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,142,757,000 after acquiring an additional 442,934 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Edward Jones raised shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $308.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of American Tower from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on American Tower from $254.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. American Tower currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.31.

AMT stock opened at $236.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $107.86 billion, a PE ratio of 55.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.23. American Tower Corp has a 52 week low of $174.32 and a 52 week high of $260.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. American Tower had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that American Tower Corp will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th were given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 13th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 55.89%.

In other American Tower news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 2,200 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total value of $535,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,097 shares in the company, valued at $998,029.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,229 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total value of $252,940.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,653,394.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,799 shares of company stock worth $1,541,402. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

