Cumberland Advisors Inc. Has $704,000 Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cumberland Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 56.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 17,100 shares during the period. Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 0.9% in the first quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 64,954 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 18.5% in the first quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,909 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $3,128,000. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its position in Intel by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 486,052 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $61.80 on Thursday. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $42.86 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.78 and its 200-day moving average is $58.12. The firm has a market cap of $248.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.82.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The business had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

In other Intel news, Director Alyssa Henry purchased 15,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,037,036.00. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 3,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total transaction of $242,178.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,686,826.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,763 shares of company stock worth $4,256,037. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $69.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Intel from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Intel from $52.50 to $51.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.97.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

