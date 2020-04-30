Cwm LLC Has $6.24 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Cwm LLC grew its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John Frank purchased 1,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $96.59 per share, for a total transaction of $96,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at $493,961.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $94.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $51.60 and a 52-week high of $127.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.72 and a 200-day moving average of $105.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.17.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Chevron from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.11.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

