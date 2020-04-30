CX Institutional Has $2.13 Million Position in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

CX Institutional increased its position in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 258.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,359 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,748 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Anthem were worth $2,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Anthem by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Anthem by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Anthem by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co raised its position in Anthem by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Anthem stock opened at $280.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $67.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $272.90. Anthem Inc has a 1-year low of $171.03 and a 1-year high of $312.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $6.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.47 by $0.01. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $29.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Anthem Inc will post 21.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Anthem news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 16,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $4,558,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,099 shares in the company, valued at $11,366,730. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens lowered their price target on Anthem from $345.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Anthem from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $257.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Anthem from $330.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Anthem from $330.00 to $324.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.15.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

