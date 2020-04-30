Cypress Wealth Services LLC Buys 423 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,954 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 11,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total transaction of $2,402,588.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,484 shares in the company, valued at $6,567,290.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $2,139,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,415 shares of company stock valued at $17,232,259 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Facebook stock opened at $194.19 on Thursday. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $224.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $167.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $553.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.06.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The company had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Facebook from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target (down from $260.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Facebook from $244.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Facebook to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.08.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Recommended Story: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.