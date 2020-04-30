Cypress Wealth Services LLC Reduces Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 70.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,555 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 20,747 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 626,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,556,000 after acquiring an additional 36,574 shares during the period. Alley Co LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 58,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,001,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. AXA lifted its stake in Chevron by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 661,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,755,000 after acquiring an additional 39,182 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $3,902,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $520,000. 66.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

CVX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $137.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.11.

In other news, Director John Frank bought 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $104.61 per share, for a total transaction of $41,844.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at $534,975.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVX opened at $94.62 on Thursday. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $51.60 and a 52-week high of $127.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $167.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.66 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.19.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 2.00%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.