Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Has $11.78 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lessened its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 85.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,704 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 270,640 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $11,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $1,337,713,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $572,319,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,375,470 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,264,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,858 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,514,744 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $926,487,000 after purchasing an additional 687,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 21,911.1% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 641,184 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 638,271 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Shares of NVDA opened at $298.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a current ratio of 7.67. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $132.60 and a twelve month high of $316.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $256.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.96. The firm has a market cap of $178.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.62, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.74.

In other news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total value of $5,758,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,939,295.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Gaither sold 15,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.41, for a total transaction of $4,221,385.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,359.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 125,829 shares of company stock worth $32,834,702. Insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Article: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.