Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stake Trimmed by Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,271,556 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 46,475 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 4.4% of Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $68,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.44.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $58.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.84 and a 52-week high of $62.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.60. The company has a market capitalization of $239.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.46.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.44% and a net margin of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the cell phone carrier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

