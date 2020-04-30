Convergence Investment Partners LLC Sells 49 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,787 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 1.5% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 1,569 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Beddow Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 1,041 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Amazon.com by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 42 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMZN. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,440.00 target price (up previously from $2,305.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,725.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,404.82.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total value of $809,666.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,235,262.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total transaction of $742,649,791.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,001,001 shares in the company, valued at $116,077,978,456.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 725,314 shares of company stock worth $1,483,425,513. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $2,372.71 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $2,461.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,153.63 billion, a PE ratio of 103.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,043.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,906.36.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.04 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 28.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

