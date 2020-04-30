Cottage Street Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 46.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,497 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 5,702 shares during the quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Auxier Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 15,199 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,951,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 200,712 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $65,384,000 after acquiring an additional 8,482 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $268,000. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,481 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 360 Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Boeing stock opened at $139.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $288.63. Boeing Co has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $391.00. The company has a market cap of $73.94 billion, a PE ratio of -115.83 and a beta of 1.76.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by $0.08. Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. The firm had revenue of $16.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $284.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Argus upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Vertical Group cut shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $247.41.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

